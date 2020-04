MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — Monroe based furniture company La-Z-Boy says it will open some of its plants and stores.

The company’s plant locations in Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi will partially resume on Monday.

A few of its stores have opened according to local state law guidelines.

La-Z-Boy stores in Michigan remain closed.

