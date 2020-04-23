



-Kids Kicking Cancer’s mantra is power, peace, purpose.

The beauty of Kids Kicking Cancer is they are taught the martial arts and kids believe in the power of karate.

They are taught to use their breath, meditation, and the ability to take control to lower their pain.

It not only distracts them but it changes their identity.

The children are trained to become teachers, which allows them to change the mindset of the disease, not just for them, but their parents as well.

