Southfield (CW50) – With protests outside the Capital in Lansing, Michigan being number 3 in COVID-19 related deaths, and the national spotlight on our governor, Michigan in getting a lot of attention across the nation.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joins Community Connect for the first time, with Lisa Germani, to give us an inside look into what’s being done currently to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on public health, as well as the economy, and talks about how we move forward as a state after the reopening of Michigan.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

You can read the full Stay-At-Home Executive Order here

Watch Governor Whitmer on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50

