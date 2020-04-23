  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Furloughed state workers will get to pass the wait list for unemployment benefits.

900 workers at the Secretary of State’s office will lose their jobs by Sunday.

Thousands of other state workers who lost their jobs will automatically be enrolled in unemployment benefits.

There are still reports of the unemployment website crashing and enrollment difficulties.

