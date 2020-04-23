MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — With Covid-19 having a large impact on companies, small businesses look for funds to stay afloat. Some in Detroit say they’re having a hard time securing that much needed money.

The up and coming, mile long Avenue of Fashion is filled with businesses, but beyond those beautiful store fronts, the owners are concerned about the future of their small businesses.

“And I didn’t get that one and it just said due to the overwhelming number of applicants, unfortunately we can’t issue you a grant,” said Dorothy Ware.

Ware owns Bam Studio on the Ave, a duo business that serves as a small banquet hall and fitness center. She, like many other small business owners are struggling to stay a float since the government shut down. She says graduation season is usually a busy time for her, but now she has zero income and has been denied for several city and state grants. She’s also having issues receiving federal assistance.

“We don’t have employees, everyone is really independent contractors, so we are the ones suffering because we don’t have direct employees,” she said.

President of the Independent Business Association and owner of Simply Casual Clothing on The Ave, Rufus Bartell says off camera. There are several businesses on Livernois having the same unfortunate experience as Ware.

“I’m pleading and begging for some type of grant or some type of funding,” she said.

