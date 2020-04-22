MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan colleges are being sued by students who had to move off campus during the pandemic.

Wayne State, Michigan State and the University of Michigan each face separate lawsuits.

Students claim they haven’t been properly credited for on-campus expenses they are not currently using.

The suits also argue colleges shouldn’t be allowed to keep money used for on-campus expenses.

MSU says student reimbursement is the result of expenses the university paid to transition to online classes.

