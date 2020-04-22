



MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) Essential workers can use a break and The Heat and Warmth Fund is looking to do just that. – Essential workers can use a break and The Heat and Warmth Fund is looking to do just that.

Help is available to the heroes who are helping everyone else in the pandemic.

“Bus drivers, hospital support staff, food service workers, grocery store workers who are out there helping to keep the rest of us safe but they still need a little help,” said THAW CEO Saunteel Jenkins.

Many essential workers leave their own families to serve others and while their kids and spouses stay inside utility costs are going up.

“People who during the day would usually be out are at home. They’re using more water, they’re using more electricity. People are using more heat so the usage is going up which means that the bills are increasing as well at a time when incomes are decreasing,” said Jenkins.

THAW is stepping in to help essential workers cut down on bills at home.

Qualifying applicants can receive up to $500 on water electric and gas bills.

“They’re giving us so much energy to stay safe so we want to return the favor and relieve some of that burden for them,” said Jenkins.

The frontline energy worker program is open to essential workers across the state with household income 250 percent of the federal poverty level.

Apply online here.

Payments will be made directly to the utility company for approved applicants.

