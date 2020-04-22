



MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – As of April 22, the Michigan Department of Corrections says *25 Michigan prisoners and two correctional staff members have died from Covid-19.

More than 500 state prisoners and 200 prison staff tested positive for the coronavirus according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The department is now requiring all prisoners and staff to wear masks.

*Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For more information visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed