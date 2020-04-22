MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says the number of Covid-19 cases in Detroit are going down.

But, Duggan adds nursing home testing is the most important component in fighting Covid-19.

The CDC is now requiring all nursing homes in the U.S. to provide coronavirus deaths and cases.

The mayor believes nearly 26 percent of the city’s coronavirus deaths happened in nursing homes.

