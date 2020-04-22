



– Detroit Sewn is here today because Karen Buscemi’s non-profit, Detroit Garment Group, was getting a lot of attention for their programs for the fashion community.

Karen says the idea of making in Detroit has become “very sexy” in recent years. She received phone calls and emails almost daily from people asking where they could produce in the area. There wasn’t a single full service cut and sew facility for manufacturing apparel and home goods in Southeastern Michigan.

So she created the opportunity to service the fashion industry right here in Detroit.

It may be surprising to some, just how many fashion designers are in the region. So much so, that Karen’s non-profit is conducting a study to prove it.

She employs some former students of her Detroit Garment Group sewing program, many of which have continued education into fashion programs. Now they can get real work in the fashion industry right here in Detroit.

