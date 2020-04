(CBS DETROIT) – With stimulus checks going out, officials say you need to be mindful of scammers.

The FBI says it’s seeing between 3,000 to 4,000 complaints a day compared to 1,000 a day before the outbreak.

The scams run from phone calls, to text messages and even emails, all claiming you need to provide personal information to claim your check.

