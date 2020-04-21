MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pushing for people without coronavirus symptoms to be tested to further stop the spread of Covid-19.

He also says Wayne County took a $152 million loss due to the coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the lack of virus testing supplies is delaying people from getting back to work.

Duggan added early testing will help weed out who’s contagious and who’s not.

