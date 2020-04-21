(CBS DETROIT) – The coronavirus is forcing many meat plants across the midwest to shutdown, meaning the country could face a meat shortage.

In Allegan County, Michigan, at least 60 workers at a JBS Plant tested positive for Covid-19.

The county health department shutdown the plant last weekend but has since reopened with limited staff.

At another JBS plant in Colorado a 78-year-old man died from coronavirus.

At least nine states in the midwest are closing meat plants including Minnesota and Iowa.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.