MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Among many state lawmakers, a bipartisan group is rolling out a plan to get Michigan businesses back open.

The plan consists of testing, improved PPE supply chains and low interest rates and tax breaks for businesses.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer insists her stay-at-home order through will stay in place through April 30.

