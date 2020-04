(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices in Michigan fall once again, now the state average is at $1.47.

Last month gas prices were up 47 cents across the state according to AAA.

The most expensive gas prices are in Marquette, Traverse City and Ann Arbor.

Grand Rapids, Flint and Benton Harbor have the least expensive gas prices.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.