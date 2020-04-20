DETROIT – (CBS Detroit) – COVID-19 has taken over 600 lives in the city of Detroit. Mothers, fathers, members of law enforcement, and now, a 5-year-old little girl. Skylar Herbert died Sunday at Beaumont Royal Hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, and had been on a ventilator for the past two weeks.

Skylar’s parents said she had no underlying health conditions.

Lavondria Herbert, Skylar’s mom, said, “To know her was to love her, she was a beautiful spirit, she was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny, just a really happy five years old.”

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer said, “Nobody deserves to lose a child or parent or a grandparent, or any loved one.”

Skylar’s parents are both first responders, her mom, a veteran Detroit police officer, and her father, a long time member of the Detroit fire department.

On Sunday, fellow firefighters drove by the Herbert’s home to support the family during this tough time the touching moment was posted on social media.

“A number of sad days here since the coronavirus has hit this country, but this is one of the sadness,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Beaumont hospital released the following statement concerning Skylar’s death, “The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy. We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus.”

Ebbie herbert, Skylar’s dad, said, “This virus doesn’t care what age you are, what nationality you are, what political preference you have, it’s serious.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.