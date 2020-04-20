(CBS DETROIT) – An offer to pass out food in Detroit by the Michigan National Guard was rejected by Mayor Mike Duggan.

Duggan said employees at the city’s department of public works will be passing out food therefore the national guard isn’t needed.

A prominent Detroit pastor said this was a missed opportunity by the city, according to the Detroit Free Press.

He believes the mayor’s decision stems from the 1967 Detroit race riots where the national guard was present.

