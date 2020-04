WAYNE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Hospital in Wayne is being used as a reserve hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Beaumont announced last week the hospital will be temporarily closed and staff will be moved to other locations.

The recent slow down in coronavirus patients is shifting how facilities and field hospitals are using resources.

