DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen.

Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on a meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian).

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem.

Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509).

Original airdate 4/21/2020.