BATWOMAN – Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches.

A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery.

Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (#112).

Original airdate 2/16/2020.

