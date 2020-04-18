TWO-HOUR SPECIAL: People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion – Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE EXIT FROM ROYAL LIFE – PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion is a two-hour special that breaks down the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – from their captivating love story to their shocking exit from royal life – not just what happened, but why, how, and what it all really means.

A team of fulltime royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London break down the ins-and-outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have thrown out the royal playbook.

The special is a chronological retelling of the couple’s story via interviews and archival footage using animation, graphics, fun explainer pods (what IS a duchess anyway?) and commentary.

Executive Producers for PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion are Jennifer Ducker, Dan Wakeford, Bruce Gersh and Bruce Robertson.

Original airdate 4/22/2020.