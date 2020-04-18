Comments
IN THE DARK – Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 9pm on CW50
LOST AND FOUND – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team – Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy –– work on a plan to cover up their new “business.”
Darnell’s (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission.
Also starring Casey Deidrick.
Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202).
Original airdate 4/23/2020.