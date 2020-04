(CBS DETROIT) – The Trump Administration outlined a national plan for the U.S. to open back up Thursday.

President Donald Trump made it clear, governor’s have total authority over when their state can open up.

In response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s reaction to Lansing protesters, President Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan!” earlier Friday.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.