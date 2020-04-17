MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Another pizza chain is stepping up to try and help with missed school lunches during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pizza hut says it’s donating a quarter of a million personal pan pizzas to educators.

The chain is also donating $500,000 in grants.

The money can be used to buy books and resources for students through its Read and Feed program.

With every order of books purchased educators will receive 25 free pizza coupons to give to students.

