(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s an important consumer alert.

Many people who used tax-prep services like TurboTax and H&R Block are still waiting on their stimulus checks.

The IRS says they do not have direct deposit information from those taxpayers.

In order to receive a stimulus check electronically, the IRS says those taxpayers should enter their bank information on the IRS website.

All others will receive stimulus checks by mail.

Also, if you are one of many still waiting on your stimulus check you can check its status.

The IRS says they update their “Get My Payment” application each day.

After entering your personal information you can see a rough estimate of when you will receive your money.

If you just filed your taxes recently be aware you might not appear yet in the system.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.