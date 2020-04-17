



During the COVID-19 Pandemic, television has certainly changed. Morning shows, new, and late night shows have moved to “from home” formats to keep employees safe, and viewers entertained and informed while remaining in their homes.

Perry Casciato, Director of Programming Operations for CBS Television Stations, sits down with Lisa Germani to talk about how the stations have handled the pandemic and what the present and future of content looks like. Perry talks about moving live shows to “from home” formats and how local stations are doing the same. He also discusses CBS All Access and how people can get all of the CBS content, including streaming news on the app.

