(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health System says it will start resuming non-Covid-19 surgeries.

Amid signs, coronavirus cases are slowing down, five area hospitals will be open for surgery.

Cancer biopsies, cardiac related procedures and other extensive surgeries were put on hold to preserve resources.

Henry Ford is also encouraging non-coronavirus patients to go to the emergency room if needed.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.