IRS Explains Why Tax-Prep Customers Are Waiting On Stimulus Checks Many people who used tax-prep services like TurboTax and H&R Block are still waiting on their stimulus checks.

Detroit PAL Uses ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’ Campaign To Check On Community Amid PandemicNormally at the Corner Ballpark there would be little league softball and soccer games taking place. Although those games have been pushed off for now, the Detroit Police Athletic League is still doing their part to help out the community.