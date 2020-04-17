



(CBS DETROIT) – Normally at the Corner Ballpark there would be little league softball and soccer games taking place. Although those games have been pushed off for now, the Detroit Police Athletic League is still doing their part to help out the community.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty in the community. In an effort to rally the community together during this unprecedented time, leadership with Detroit PAL have launched a new, life saving campaign deemed “Six Degrees of Separation.”

“Lets do this, Six Degrees of Separation as a way to move away from just the social distancing and to be able to connect people in a multiplying type of way,” said Detroit PAL CEO, Robert Jamerson.

He says PAL is all about connecting to the community, and now its more important than ever to check the well being of those around us. Since we can’t do that in person, he says a quick phone call or zoom meeting can go a long way. Jamerson says this simple gesture may even save a life.

“We know that some people who are left alone during this time some people have even died in their homes and people not know they were there,” said Jamerson.

