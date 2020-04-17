



Nurses and doctors are on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many stories from these workers have been told throughout the weeks of the outbreak. Tomorrow, hear from Hailey Smillie, RN, a Clinical Nurse for Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills, as she tells her story.

Hailey joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about what her experience has been like on the frontlines, being an essential worker, and what it’s like to come home everyday. She takes us through what it’s like inside Beaumont’s ER and explains how the last 2 months have drastically changed her life.

Learn more about what Beaumont Health is doing at Beaumont.org

