



– Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters answer all your questions about COVID-19/ the coronavirus outbreak in the latest installment of the Town Hall Meetings airing on all major Detroit television stations.

Watch it live Thursday, April 16, 2020, on CBS 62, CW50 or stream it live on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com

This town hall is the second time in the last few weeks that all major TV stations in the Metro Detroit area came together to air this commercial-free event.

