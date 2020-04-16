(CBS DETROIT) – Wednesday’s Operation Gridlock Rally in Lansing made national headlines.

The rally, organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition was attended by thousands.

Attendees packed the area around the capitol building protesting against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s, stay-at-home order. Many are saying the rally looked more political than intended.

“When we organized it we definitely organized it for all the citizens of Michigan it wasn’t a Trump rally. It wasn’t. It’s like we invited democrats, independents, these people all own businesses too,” said Marian Sheridan, co-founder of Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Sheridan says prior to the rally, they called for people to stay in their cars and just cause traffic backups, while honking horns in protest.

Several protesters were in close proximity of one another.

“I support your right to free speech, and I respect your opinions I just urge you don’t put yourself at risk, and don’t put others at risk either. I was really disappointed to see people congregating, not wearing masks,” said Whitmer.

Sheridan says, they didn’t agree with protesters not practicing social distancing, but out of the thousands in attendance, she says most complied.

“We absolutely encouraged people to stay in their cars, to practice the safe social distancing, and people are free to do what they want,” she said.

