Dr. Scott Dulchavsky, CEO of Henry Ford Innovation Institute, appearing on Community Connect


Southfield (CW50) – Henry Ford Health System and Henry Ford Innovation have teamed up to provide COVID Care Kits for patients who are well enough to stay at home. The kits provide will create comfort and assistance for those people.

Dr. Scott Dulchavsky, CEO of Henry Ford Innovation Institute, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the COVID Care Kits, why they were created, and what people can do at home to help.

