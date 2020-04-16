(CBS DETROIT) – The Trump Administration is deploying F-35 planes to a Wisconsin airbase, after talks of bringing the planes to Michigan.

State lawmakers have been lobbying for years to get the aircraft stationed at Selfridge Guard Base in Harrison Township.

The move would have brought more revenue to the state.

During a January visit to Michigan, President Donald Trump said his administration was strongly considering Selfridge as a potential base.

