(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Medical Center is placing 480 employees on furlough to save money.

Many hospital across the state are driving resources to coronavirus and emergency room cases only.

Other hospital units are seeing a decrease in resources or being shut down all together.

The DMC is hoping to return all 12,000 of its workers once the health care system returns to normal.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.