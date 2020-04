(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan took aim at the state’s reporting system Wednesday, saying sometimes the numbers recorded are actually from days before.

Duggan says this is why numbers early in the week are higher for Detroit than over the weekend.

Michigan currently updates its numbers everyday at 3 p.m.

