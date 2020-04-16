Hamtramck MI, (CBS Detroit) – Any mom knows carrying around a bunch of diapers can be a tough task. Better Life Bags owner Rebecca Smith is helping to solve that problem, while at the same time giving women in need a better life.

“Six years ago I made myself my first diaper bag, and people encouraged me to open an Etsy shop and start selling these bags,” explains owner Rebecca Smith. “I named it Better Life Bags on purpose because I wanted whatever I started to have a bigger purpose and a bigger meaning and actually make lives better.”

“We moved to Michigan into this culturally diverse, high-needs area of Detroit called Hamtramck,” continues Smith. “And I started noticing women around me who needed jobs and were struggling to make ends meet in their families. Orders were too much for me to keep up on my own anymore, so I had a need…they had a need.”

“I hired our first woman 3 years ago, and after that we started intentionally hiring women who have barriers to employment. It proves to me that given a chance, people in this community can succeed and really thrive in environments where they are given grace.”

“Everyone has this internal desire to provide for their family and to feel good about themselves and I really love that we give women that opportunity. There’s no greater return on investment than when you invest in the souls and the lives of people, so I think that’s what we’re trying to prove.”

