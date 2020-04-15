MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – 22,000 masks sent to the University of Michigan from the government won’t be used.

The school’s medical department say the masks were not durable and have since stopped using them.

2,000 masks were initially distributed but the rest have been removed from their medical inventory.

Other mask shipments across the country have reported dry rot and other medical defuncts.

