MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit mayor Mike Duggan says the city will need to make some sacrifices in order to save money.

Duggan’s plan includes laying off part time workers and reducing city worker hours.

Officials estimate Detroit will have a $348 million deficit over the next 16-months due to the pandemic.

