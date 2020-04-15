MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Michiganders rallied in Lansing Wednesday, protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home executive order.

Many of them drove right in front of the state capitol honking and shouting.

The cars were reportedly honking for hours during business hours.

Activists have criticized Whitmer’s response to Covid-19 and her action on closing businesses.

