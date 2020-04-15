(CBS DETROIT) – Across the country schools districts are reporting a decline in student online attendance.

A need for laptops and other electronic devices are hindered by a greater need for equal internet access.

Experts say even with remote learning, many kids could be falling behind during this crisis.

One teacher says in addition to the “summer slide” where students math and reading skills fall durning the summer, there will be a “corona slide” as a result of being out of the classroom for the rest of the year.

