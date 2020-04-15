MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – On an ordinary weekday after noon, the area in front of the 36th District Court downtown would be full of people. Although the building is shut down, defendants are still seeing their day in court.

“Per the Supreme Court we are handling all hearings by way of zoom. Now we have made a priority those defendants that are in custody, those defendants not in custody we have adjourned those cases to after April 30,” said Judge Kenneth King.

King says those defendants have the right to appear before the courts even if it’s virtual.

“We don’t want to be in the position where we’re telling people well because of this pandemic you’re going to have to just sit in jail until things blow over, we can’t do that to people,” said King.

King says they may see about 20 hearings a day, with most of the court staff working from home to minimize contact with others. Usually the only person in the courtroom during a hearing is the clerk.

“It can be a little problematic, because if we’re holding a preliminary examination it’s kind of hard to cross examine a witness by way of video,” he said.

He also said all trials in the state have been adjourned until at least April 30.

