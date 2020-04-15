MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Drivers are getting more bang for their buck at gas pumps all across the state.

“Listen I’ve been going to seven mile and hoover now for the last week getting it for 91 cents,” a consumer said.

Gasoline prices are taking a deep dive in the coronavirus crisis.

“Well one of the things that’s helping to push downward pressure price of course is the price of oil. The price of oil has been going down for the past couple of months or so in response to the increasing public health and economic impact of Covid-19,” said AAA Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Analysts say as more people stay in and off the roads, the demand for gasoline is going down and so are the prices.

“Latest data reveals we have not seen demand levels this low since the spring of 1968,” said Woodland.

The current state average is $1.50. If prices drop another six cents, it will hit its lowest average since the early 2000s.

“It ain’t been this low since I’ve been driving. Probably since I was young. Maybe early teens,” a consumer said.

Although some Detroit stations are selling gas for less than a dollar a gallon, prices are expected to trend up once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“You could see a gradual increase in prices so again it’s kind of a wait and see thing,” said Woodland.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order runs through the end of April.

