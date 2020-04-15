MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – More than 600 Detroit Police employees are returning to work after under going quarantine.

Nearly 345 remain in quarantine, this is down from 500 on March 27.

Chief James Craig — who recovered from Covid-19 himself — said nine officers remain in the hospital and three have been released.

Craig says more officers are recovering day-by-day and units are coming back full force.

Three weeks ago a 911 operator and a police captain died from Covid-19 complications.

