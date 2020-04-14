MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – With most eyes on Covid-19 surgery centers find themselves with little to no activity.

According to USA Today, McLaren Macomb Hospital is preparing to lay off more than a dozen operating and recovery room nurses.

The nurses union says this is due to a lower number of surgeries in the hospitals.

Michigan hospitals including Beaumont Health and Henry Ford are also reporting lower revenue.

