MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The owner of the Detroit Pistons is donating 100,000 PPE masks for the city’s use.

Masks will be distributed to city workers such as police officers, firefighters, and bus drivers.

Pistons owner Tom Gores said the masks are expected to arrive in less than 48 hours.

The basketball organization has also donated 15,000 medical gowns to Henry Ford Hospital and contributed to a 375,000 donation to the Forgotten Harvest Food Bank.

