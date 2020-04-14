MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Essential and privately owned businesses in Oakland County must now wear face masks.

The order requires any workers at Oakland County businesses, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants to wear masks especially when interacting with the public.

Masks don’t have to be medical grade but it must cover your nose and mouth.

All businesses have to comply by April 27.

