MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Criticism is looming over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. From an online recall petition with over 200,000 signatures, to a planned protest at the capitol, pressure from the opposition is now in high gear.

“This is our way of showing the Governor that we don’t support you and we want to open Michigan. Free Michigan from Gretchen Whitmer,” said Meshawn Maddock of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

The Michigan conservative coalition is calling out Governor Whitmer’s stay at home order.

The group says the solution is not to keep everyone in the house but to find ways to safely live without losing personal liberties.

Monday Governor Whitmer fired back at critics in a press conference stating that measures are in place to flatten the curve in hot spots and to stop the virus from spreading in less affected areas.

“So i want to acknowledge that it’s ok to be frustrated. It’s o.k. to be angry and it’s o.k. to you know. If it makes it better to direct it at me that’s o.k. too. I’ve got thick skin,” said Whitmer.

Wednesday protesters will be taking their disappointment to the capitol for a drive-thru rally to demonstrate their concerns from their cars.

“And we have everyday citizens and they are going to show up in Lansing, circle the capitol, cause gridlock,” said Maddock.

The Michigan Freedom Fund is also speaking out against the Governor’s actions.

The group says the stay home, stay safe measure lacks consistency.

“It’s not about essential versus non-essential. It’s about safe and unsafe. What are the things that can be done safely, not just regionally but throughout the state and we want to encourage things to get back to some sense of normalcy but of course doing it in a way that is safe and protects public health,” said Tony Daunt, Michigan Freedom Fund executive director.

