MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing amazon into high gear.

The e-commerce giant says it needed another 75,000 workers.

This is on top of the 100,000 workers they hired last month.

Amazon says they are ramping up operations as most Americans shop online while home.

They’ve also started a wait list for new grocery shoppers due to high demand.

