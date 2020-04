(CBS DETROIT) – Several employees at Metro Detroit grocery stores have died from the coronavirus.

Kroger says four employees who worked at its Northville, Troy, Grosse Pointe and Livonia stores have died.

Meijer says four of its employees died as well but provided no additional details.

Both grocery chains have provided grief counselors for its employees.

